Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal loses to Sayaka Takahashi in second round

Nehwal managed to win the first game but Takahashi made a strong comeback as she registered strong performances in the second and third games to win the match.

other-sports Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:02 IST
ANI
Bangkok
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal(Getty Images)

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing Thailand Open on Thursday as she was defeated by Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 11-21, 14-21 in the second round.

Earlier in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the third round of the Thailand Open as they defeated Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-17, 21-19.

Nehwal had made a strong return to the badminton court on Wednesday as she registered a straight-game win over Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

The 29-year-old defeated Chaiwan 21-17, 21-19 in her opening round match but the former World No.1 failed to replicate similar performance against Takahashi.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 15:59 IST

