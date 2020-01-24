‘They actually told me to stop’: Daniel Bryan reveals WWE stopped his gimmick as ‘it’s a political issue’

other-sports

Daniel Bryan is one of the biggest names in wrestling. The former WWE champion has achieved everything in the company. He is a five-time WWE World champion and has won almost every championship in Vince McMahon’s promotion. Every fan remembers his title fights at WrestleMania 30 and 35, which are etched in professional wrestling folklore. Bryan returned from a career-ending injury in 2018 to rapturous applause. He has been a fan favourite in the WWE for the majority of his career.

However, just before Survivor Series in 2018, Bryan turned heel to capture the WWE Championship from AJ Styles. Bryan announced that the ‘Yes Movement’ is dead while claiming he is the Planet’s Champion. His pro-environment stance saw him become a polarizing figure in the WWE. He talked about how people were abusing the environment and he was there to rescue him. It even led to an iconic WWE moment where he lost his championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

A few months into his new gimmick, Bryan had to stop preaching about the environment. Now, Bryan has revealed that he was asked to stop that gimmick as it was deemed as a political issue by WWE.

“When I was doing the environmental thing, they actually told me to stop talking about the environment because they told me it was a political issue and we don’t want to deal with politics,” Bryan stated.

“I said, ‘It’s not a political issue. It’s a scientific issue, and the sciences pretty much prove it.’ So rather than looking at it from a right or left point of view, let’s look at it as, ‘Hey, improving the environment is a bulletproof idea to improve all of our children’s lives.’ And I think that’s also something that people can get behind, too. But how you do that in a wrestling format? I have no idea,” Bryan continued.

Bryan also declared that he has asked WWE to make new T-shirts out of recyclable products.

“Now that I’m a good guy again, they’re like, ‘Well, we’d really like you to wear a shirt, and let’s get back to making T-shirts for you again.’ I was like, ‘Well, I don’t really want to do that.’ And so now I’m working with them about that, and the next Daniel Bryan shirts are going to be made out of recycled materials,” he explained.

“And I think five plastic water bottles will be used for every shirt. So they’ll be made out of plastic water bottles and recycled materials and that, to me, is cool, and that’s something that’s a good-guy thing that’s also kind of environmentally friendly.”

Daniel Bryan will face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble this Sunday at Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship in a Strap match.