WWE Wrestlemania rumours: Early predictions suggest a once-in-a-lifetime main event in 2020

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:18 IST

WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place one week from Sunday, and officially, we are on the road to Wrestlemania. The 36th edition of biggest WWE pay-per-view, Wrestlemania, will take place April 6 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. If you are a WWE fan, then you know, that this is the period of the year, in which the rumours and predictions start circulating regarding who will be stepping into the ring in the main event of ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’. The Royal Rumble winner gets a title shot at WWE’s main event, and already several contenders are being named for this year’s winner of Royal Rumble. WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has entered his name for the Royal Rumble, which has truly spiced up the contest.

Well, if early odds from Sky Bet (h/t Oddschecker) are to be believed, then the main event of Wrestlemania this year will see a once-in-a-lifetime fight between cousins The Rock and Roman Reigns. A report in Forbes has cited the top five early predictions for Wrestlemania this year from Sky Bet, and a match between the two Samoan brothers is the favourite.

It has been rumoured for the longest of times that The Rock is interested in battling against Reigns, in case he ever decides to step back in the ring. The last time Rock had a wrestling match inside the ring was in Wrestlemania 29 in 2013. Reportedly, it was a fight which the WWE were planning at Wresltemania 35 last year, but had to cancel due to Reigns’ unfortunate relapse of cancer. Even though The Rock said last year that he has “quietly retired” from WWE, the fans know how wrestling retirement go - anything can change in the blink of an eye, and as Vince Mcmahon often says - “it’s never say never”.

A brawl between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez is a close second favourite to be Wrestlemania’s main event this year, as per early predictions. Lesnar and his former UFC foe Velasquez competed inside the ring at WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in November. But the fight was a short one due to an injury suffered by velasquez at the time.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion, who remains the only UFC athlete to beat Lesnar for the title, has signed a long-term contract with WWE and is looking to transition into a full-time WWE star. The storyline between the two is an easy to sell, and if it happens, Chairman Vince McMahon would certainly see a fight between two major crossover stars as the main event of the show.

Here is a look at other early predictions:

1) Rock vs Roman Reigns:

2) Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

3) Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey

4) Becky Lynch vs Charlotte vs Sasha Banks vs Bayley

5) Roman Reigns vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt