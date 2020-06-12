Top 10 is something we have to achieve by 2028 Olympics: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

other-sports

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:46 IST

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said he aspires to see India finish among top 10 nations in the medals tally in 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

“In the days to come, I want to ensure that not only our (India’s) participation, but our success rate also must be very high (in the Olympic Games),” Rijiju said in an Insta live show ‘In The Sportlight’ hosted by budding table tennis player Mudit Dani.

“So the target is to make India as one of the top 10 Olympic nations by 2028. This is the target I have set and with the Indian Olympic Association and all National Sports Federations, we have worked out certain plans and strategies.”The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The 2024 Olympics will be hosted by Paris while the 2028 edition of the quadrennial event will be held in Los Angeles.

Rijiju exuded confidence that India would put up a better show in the 2024 Games but the main focus remains on the 2028 edition.

“I have no doubt in my mind that by 2028, we will be one of the top ten nations in Olympic and by 2024, we will do better, but top 10 is something we have to achieve by 2028 Olympics,” he reiterated.The minister said keeping this goal in mind, the government has already introduced several programmes like the Khelo India Games and Fit India movement. “India needs to succeed in Olympics and that is why we have created this sporting culture in India by launching Khelo India, Fit India movement, besides different kind of support system and grassroot level motivation.

“India’s position in the Olympics has to be worth mentioning,”