Triple jumper Praveen Chitravel clinches bronze in Youth Olympics

Praveen Chitravel clinched a bronze in men’s triple jump to give India its second athletics medal in the ongoing Youth Olympics here.

Praveen cleared a distance of 15.68m to finish fifth in the Stage 2 competition Tuesday night but his good showing in Stage 1 where he was third with a jump of 15.84m took him to the podium with a combined effort of 31.52m.

In a new format, there are no finals in track and field (with the exception of 4km cross-country) in the Youth Olympics and each event is held twice, with results from both rounds counting towards the final standings.

Alejandro Diaz of Cuba won the gold with a combined effort of 34.18m (17.14 + 17.04) while Emmeanuel Oritsemeyiwa (16.34 + 15.51) of Nigeria took the silver.

This was India’s second athletics medal in these ongoing Games after Suraj Panwar clinched a silver in men’s 5000m race walk event on Monday.

This was India’s 12th medal and first bronze in these ongoing Games. The country has already won three gold and eight silver.

