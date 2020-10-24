e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Tyson Fury says he’ll fight in London in December

Tyson Fury says he’ll fight in London in December

Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020.

other-sports Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:36 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
File image of Tyson Fury.
File image of Tyson Fury.(AP)
         

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said Saturday that he plans to fight in London on Dec. 5, but his opponent is unknown. “I’d just like to announce I’m definitely fighting December the 5th in London. Opponent to be announced very, very soon,” Fury said in a video message posted on his social media accounts. “Just working on some opponents. Let you all know who it’s going to be shortly.”

Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020.

Fury claimed the WBC belt off Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in February, after their draw in 2018.

The 32-year-old Fury announced in June that he had agreed to a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua. The sides said that the first bout could take place sometime in 2021 in what would be an all-British showdown between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.

Joshua is scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was postponed from June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Pandey’s dismissal put SRH under pressure
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Pandey’s dismissal put SRH under pressure
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In