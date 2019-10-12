e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Tyson Fury to clash with Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

Fury will make the brief switch to professional wrestling when he fights on a World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) card in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

other-sports Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:51 IST
AFP
AFP
Las Vegas
Tyson Fury with WWE Braun Strowman.
Tyson Fury with WWE Braun Strowman.(WWE)
         

A pair of pugilistic big men will clash in a cross over of combat sports as former boxing champion Tyson Fury fights Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia later this month. Fury will make the brief switch to professional wrestling when he fights on a World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) card in Saudi Arabia on October 31. “How honoured I am to be here and be involved in such a massive event in Saudi Arabia. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me,” Fury said at a news conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

Fury made a ringside appearance at WWE Smackdown last Friday where he was confronted by Strowman. Fury, who is preparing for a rematch with World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder next year, said performing in the WWE has long been dream of his. In December, Fury got off the canvas to earn a draw with Wilder.

“This is something I’ve always dreamed of. I am lifelong WWE fan and this is a fantastic opportunity for me,” Fury said. “When I go to Saudi, I am still going to be undefeated, I am going to knock Braun Strowman out. He’s meeting a guy who has the best hands in boxing. He don’t want none of these hands.”

Strowman said he will have the upper hand when Fury makes his wrestling debut. “Tyson heed my warning. In WWE we don’t wear gloves and you are coming into my world,” Strowman said.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 07:50 IST

tags
top news
Security heightened in Punjab districts following terror alert
Security heightened in Punjab districts following terror alert
Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: Top US senator
Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: Top US senator
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the chopper ride to Mamallapuram
Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the chopper ride to Mamallapuram
Ravindra Jadeja hilariously avoids stepping on danger area in Pune |Watch
Ravindra Jadeja hilariously avoids stepping on danger area in Pune |Watch
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports