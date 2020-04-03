e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / US Open in limbo as golf bodies struggle with virus-hit schedule: Report

US Open in limbo as golf bodies struggle with virus-hit schedule: Report

“At this point we are not in a position to confirm any specific dates,” Annis, the USGA’s chief brand officer, told Golf Week. “While we are hopeful that we will be able to conduct the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in June, it is increasingly likely that we will need to postpone.

other-sports Updated: Apr 03, 2020 08:24 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
USGA flags on the course
USGA flags on the course (AFP)
         

US Golf Association executive Craig Annis conceded in comments to Golf Week magazine that it is “increasingly likely” that the US Open will be postponed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an article posted online on Thursday, Golf Week reported that USGA officials are holding off on an announcement about the major championship, scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, as golf governing bodies around the world scramble to come up with a modified schedule for a season up-ended by the virus.

“At this point we are not in a position to confirm any specific dates,” Annis, the USGA’s chief brand officer, told Golf Week. “While we are hopeful that we will be able to conduct the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in June, it is increasingly likely that we will need to postpone.

“We have been working with our broadcast partner Fox Sports, the PGA Tour, and other golf organizations to determine what a viable postponement date could be should we need to make that decision.

“We are currently considering a number of options and expect to be in a position to announce a decision by next week.”

Golf Week, citing three unnamed sources, described “weeks of daily conference calls” among golf’s governing bodies working to put together a revamped schedule.

One piece apparently missing from the puzzle is a decision by the Royal & Ancient on the fate of the 149th Open Championship, slated for July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, and whether it will be postponed or cancelled outright.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said Thursday the organization was “continuing to work through our options for The Open this year” and that “due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.”

According to Golf Week, a rescheduled British Open could conceivably take place in September, a week before the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

If the R&A instead opts to cancel, that slot could see the US Open held at Winged Foot, Golf Week reported.

The Masters, which was due to start on April 9 at Augusta National, could be held in the week of November 9, Golf Week reported citing two anonymous sources, and the PGA Championship -- postponed from May -- could be slotted in at Harding Park in San Francisco in August.

Of course, any proposed schedule will be subject to change or cancellation depending on when competition can resume at all.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world soared past one million on Thursday and deaths topped 50,000 as Europe reeled from the pandemic and the United States reported the highest official daily death toll so far of any country.

top news
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
Covid-19 Live: Sensex drops 375.34 pts to 27,889.97 in opening session
Covid-19 Live: Sensex drops 375.34 pts to 27,889.97 in opening session
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days
Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
Government may borrow Rs 40k crore as cash-strapped states seek funds
Government may borrow Rs 40k crore as cash-strapped states seek funds
There was shortage of safety gear, says doctor who tested positive; recovers
There was shortage of safety gear, says doctor who tested positive; recovers
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports