e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Max Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel’s seat

Max Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel’s seat

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the end of the season.

other-sports Updated: May 13, 2020 12:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherland's holds the trophy on the podium after he placed second in the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherland's holds the trophy on the podium after he placed second in the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix.(AP)
         

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo.

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the end of the season.

McLaren’s Sainz and Renault’s Ricciardo, considered the leading contenders for one of the most coveted seats in the sport, were team mates of Dutch 22-year-old Verstappen at Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and Red Bull respectively.

“The speculation was going on a bit, is he going to continue with Ferrari or not? Well today it’s out. He’s not,” Verstappen said in an Instagram Q&A with former racer David Coulthard for team sponsor Puma.

“I guess also very soon we’ll find out who the replacement is going to be. It’s definitely not me, I can tell you. I’m at Red Bull,” added Verstappen, whose contract runs to the end of 2023.

Asked whether he thought Vettel’s replacement would be the Italian or Spanish-sounding name, Verstappen replied: “I think it’s not going to be the Italian-sounding name... it’s just a guess, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Both Ricciardo and Sainz, already on his third team at the age of 25 after a stint at Renault before McLaren, are both out of contract at the end of the season.

tags
top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In