Vinesh Phogat gets tough draw at World Wrestling Championships

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:12 IST

Vinesh Phogat will have no easy round at the World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan as the 53kg woman wrestler was handed a tough draw.

Vinesh will be up against Swede Sofia Mattsson, Rio Olympics bronze medallist and 2009 world champion (51kg) in the first round on Tuesday. Mattsson, 29, is a six-time world championship medallist. Vinesh, however, would be confident going into the match as she recently defeated Sofia at the Poland Open.

If Vinesh clears the first hurdle she is likely to face world champion Mayu Mukaida of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals. The Japanese beat her 10-0 by technical superiority at the Asian Championships in X’ian, China, in April. Beyond that USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt, the top seed and Worlds silver medallist, would be waiting for her in the quarter-finals. Vinesh beat her at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petriv meet in March.

The other Indian in fray in the Olympic category on Tuesday is Seema Bisla (50kg). Seeded second, Bisla has got a bye in the first round and will face the winner of a qualification match between Nigerian Miesinnei Mercy Genesis and Azerbaijan’s Mariya Stadnik in the pre-quarters.

Naveen in repechage

Of the three Indians in fray in Greco Roman category on Monday, Naveen (130kg) reached the repechage round. He lost in the first round against Oscar Pino Hinds of Cuba (technical superiority), who reached the final. Naveen will have to win two rounds to reach the bronze medal match to ensure a quota for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Gurpreet Singh (77kg) defeated Michael Wagner 6-0 in the first round but lost to Viktor Nemes of Serbia (1-3). Manish (60kg) defeated Victor Ciobana in first round by technical superiority but went down to Lauri Johannes Maehoenen (11-3).

