Vinesh Phogat suffers defeat in final of Medved event in Belarus

other-sports

Aug 11, 2019

Top Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost to N Malisheva of Russia in the 53kg final of the Medved event in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Vinesh, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, suffered a 0-10 (technical superiority) defeat against her Russian opponent in the summit clash.

The loss meant that Vinesh failed to win her fourth consecutive gold. She had bagged the top honours at Grand Prix of Spain, Yasar Dogu International and Poland Open recently.

Aug 11, 2019