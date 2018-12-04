Vinesh Phogat to marry wrestler Somvir Rathee on December 13

Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat is all set to tie the nuptial knot with her long-time boyfriend and fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee on December 13.

Rathee had proposed Vinesh at the airport when she had landed in Delhi after her brilliant feat in the Asian Games in Jakarta in August this year.

The wedding ceremony will take place in the afternoon on December 13 at Vinesh’s native village Balali in Charkhi Dadri district. The ‘sangeet’ ceremony will be held a day before.

Rathee, who hails from Jind, is also a Greco-Roman wrestler like Vinesh.

After a controversial article in a Hindi daily linked Vinesh to Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, she had posted the photo of herself with Somvir on Instagram making their relationship public. “The best decision I ever made. Glad you pinned me for life,” Vinesh had wrote.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 10:38 IST