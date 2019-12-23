What’s in store for Shayna Baszler after losing NXT Women’s title to Rhea Ripley?

other-sports

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 22:40 IST

Shayna Baszler had a memorable run as NXT Women’s Champion, till she was defeated for the title by rising talent Rhea Ripley last week. Baszler’s reign as the champion lasted for 416 days, which is the second longest in NXT, only next to Asuka’s 522 days reign. Over the last two years, the ‘Queen of Spades’ has spent nearly 600 days as NXT Women’s Champion, and defeated the likes of Mia Yim, Io Shirai, Candice Larae, Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai, among others.

Since making her debut on NXT three years ago, Baszler has achieved almost every milestone there is to achieve in the industry. After losing the title, the WWE rumours mill suggests that Baszler might be moving on from NXT, and could indulge in a storyline involving Becky Lynch to set up a dream Wrestlemania match.

A report in Slice Wrestling said: “Vince McMahon is high up on Shayna Baszler and would like to book a WWE Women’s Championship Shayna Baszler vs Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania 36 taking place Sunday April, 5th 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Vince McMahon and Triple H are high up on Shayna’s skills and were impressed with her performance in Survivor Series weekend. ‪There are multiple ways WWE is discussing bringing Shayna Baszler up to the main roster and one of them is in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.”

“There is another booking strategy being discussed as Vince McMahon would like to begin a program between Stephanie McMahon and Becky Lynch and have Shayna Baszler debut as Stephanie’s muscle/enforcer to take out Becky Lynch that will then lead to a match between Becky and Shayna,” the report added.

It would not be a surprise for WWE to push for a Becky vs Shayna feud, since the WWE Raw Women’s Champion had slammed Shayna on a table after her win over her and Bayley in a triple-threat Champion vs Champion vs Champion match at WWE Survivor Series in November. Lynch, who grew into one of the most popular characters prior to Wrestlemania, has not been involved in any significant storyline since becoming the Women’s Champion. A feud with Shayna might also help her in regaining some of the popularity that she has lost this year, since the former UFC fighter has been the biggest heel character in NXT since last year.