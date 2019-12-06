Rollins, Roman, Lynch or Wyatt- Who is WWE’s biggest merchandise seller?

other-sports

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 15:14 IST

WWE is a business empire that thrives on its merchandise sales. T-shirts, gloves, bags, belts play a major part in WWE’s revenue system. It has been said that to understand the marketability of a superstar, one has to see the number of merchandise sales they have. In the past Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, have been on the top of merchandise sales while John Cena carried that burden for almost a decade.

Recently, stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been the top merchandise sellers for WWE. However, things have changed as a new no.1 has been crowned.

Bray Wyatt has completed his ascent to the top with another feather in his cap. He is already the Universal Champion after beating Rollins and with him becoming WWE’s biggest merchandise seller, Wyatt is finally fulfilling his potential.

It has long been thought that Wyatt could be a top wrestler in the WWE but stop-start pushes have halted his progression. Now with Vince McMahon firmly backing his new persona ‘The Fiend’, Wyatt has toppled all the other major players in the WWE.

Wyatt debuted his ‘Firefly Funhouse’ segment on Raw after WrestleMania 35 and it quickly caught on with the WWE Universe. Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend’ also debuted months later and has become a fan-favorite due to his unique gimmick and presentation.

Wyatt’s “Firefly Funhouse” playset box sold out in a moment. Meanwhile, other merchandise of Wyatt like the head lantern and the new ‘Custom Handcrafted Title’ are catching the eye of the fans.

Lynch rose to the top of the merchandise charts after her meteoric rise that started last year. And it continued for several months after WrestleMania 35 before being replaced by Wyatt.

Now Wyatt has also seen his stock rise and looks like a continued star in the WWE. Fans have continued to support Wyatt in all of his feuds and were extremely vocal in the Hell in the Cell match against Rollins. He is now set to face Daniel Bryan at WWE TLC for the Universal Championship.