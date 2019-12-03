Who will face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 - WWE considering two massive stars

other-sports

When it comes to star power in WWE, there are few wrestlers who can compete with Brock Lesnar. The reigning WWE Champion has been a part of Wrestlemania since retiring the Undertaker in 2014 and if the experts are to be believed, he will once again enter the biggest show of the WWE calender with the belt around his waist. However, the bigger question at this point is who will take on the ‘Beast Incarnate’ considering the massive importance of the match and at present, there seem to be two options who can make it big for the promotion.

According to TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, WWE are looking at Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez as possible opponents for Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36. Tyson Fury is a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional boxing with 29 wins and one draw from 30 bouts in his illustrious career and he made his debut in WWE with a win over Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event. Velasquez faced Lesnar at the same event but was unable to win his debut as Brock was successfully able to defend his title with a submission victory.

While most fans and experts thought that it will be a one-off appearance for Fury in WWE, there seems to be some good news. In the latest episode of ‘After the bell’ podcast, Fury said he wants to come back to WWE and take on Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36.

“Hopefully, you’ll see me in the ring again. I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from The Gypsy King and Lesnar will wake up in Tokyo… Who knows? It may happen at WrestleMania in Florida,” Fury said.

Fury impressed everyone with his wrestling at the Saudi Arabia event and he also appeared in the SmackDown live episode at Manchester where he teamed up with Strowman to defeat the ‘B’ Team.