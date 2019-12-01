Brock Lesnar to not appear in WWE until ‘some time around January 2020’ - Report

other-sports

Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest stars in WWE since his return to the company in 2012 and with multiple title reigns under his belt, the company has always treated him as a top asset. However, one of the biggest complaints against the superstar has been his absence from the company from time to time and his part-time contract has allowed him to not appear of the shows for extended periods of time. Lesnar’s last match for the company was at Survivor Series when he successfully defended his Universal title against Rey Mysterio.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com’s Marc Middleton), Lesnar is not expected to return to TV until ‘some time around January 2020’. If that is true, the Beast will most likely appear ahead of Royal Rumble which will take place on January 26.

With Royal Rumble being one of the bigger pay-per-view shows for the company, Lesnar will surely have a high profile match in the event and his absence will cause some problems for the company when it comes to setting up a credible program for him.

Recently, boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury called out Lesnar for a match inside the WWE or any other form of combat sports. Fury made his WWE debut recently at Crown Jewel where he defeated Braun Strowman and now wants to challenge the biggest WWE superstar right now.

“Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure. (He’s) pretty handy, but I can flatten him.”

“In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds,” Fury told True Geordie podcast.