Women’s World Boxing Championship: Mary Kom beats Hanna Okhota to clinch record 6th gold medal

Legendary India boxer Mary Kom beat Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the final to win the gold medal in the 48Kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Saturday.

Mary thumped Okhota by unanimous verdict to win the title for an unprecedented sixth time. Cheered on by the partisan fans in the capital, Mary blew away her Ukrainian counterpart in three rounds to take the crown.

Mary now takes the top spot in the list of most World Championship title victories. Before this, Mary was tied with Ireland’s Katie Taylor with five titles each. But now, Mary is in the league of her own with six gold medals - 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018.

In total, Mary has now won seven medals at World Championships and this is also a tournament record. The 35-year-old Manipuri, a mother of three, won silver in the first edition, followed by five gold in successive World Championships from 2002 to 2010 and now this latest gold in 2018.

With this gold, ‘Magnificent Mary’ also matched Cuban men’s legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist (men and women) in the World Championships history.

Following the end of her bout, an emotional Mary thanked the crowd present at the venue, who witnessed her create history in the capital.

“I want to thank the fans who turned up today (Saturday) to cheer me. They have been supporting me for the last many years,” Mary said trying to hold back her tears.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 16:25 IST