World 800-metre champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse charged following brawl

Quoting Bordeaux’s prosecutor office, French media reported on Thursday that Pierre-Ambroise Bosse was charged for “intentional violence with the use, or threat of a weapon”.

Mar 01, 2018
France's Pierre-Ambroise Bosse was placed under investigation for violence after a quarrel last summer near Arcachon, according to the Bordeaux public prosecutor's department on Thursday.
France's Pierre-Ambroise Bosse was placed under investigation for violence after a quarrel last summer near Arcachon, according to the Bordeaux public prosecutor's department on Thursday.(AFP)

World 800-metre champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse has been charged for violence in the wake of a brawl that left him injured last year.

Quoting Bordeaux’s prosecutor office, French media reported Thursday that Bosse was charged for “intentional violence with the use, or threat of a weapon”.

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comments.

In August, Bosse said that he had multiple facial fractures in what he described as “a violent assault” by three people in southwestern France, and police detained a 24-year-old man suspected in the beating.

But the suspect claims he only responded to Bosse’s attack, accusing the athlete of throwing a beer bottle to his face.

