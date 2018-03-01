World 800-metre champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse charged following brawl

World 800-metre champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse has been charged for violence in the wake of a brawl that left him injured last year.

Quoting Bordeaux’s prosecutor office, French media reported Thursday that Bosse was charged for “intentional violence with the use, or threat of a weapon”.

READ | Sports ministry organises competition for differently-abled under Khelo India

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comments.

In August, Bosse said that he had multiple facial fractures in what he described as “a violent assault” by three people in southwestern France, and police detained a 24-year-old man suspected in the beating.

READ | International Olympic Committee lifts doping ban on Russia: Moscow officials

But the suspect claims he only responded to Bosse’s attack, accusing the athlete of throwing a beer bottle to his face.