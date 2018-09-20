Wrestling guru Yashvir Singh no more

Renowned wrestling coach, Yashvir Singh (56), who guided Sushil Kumar to stardom, died on Thursday following prolonged illness. According to a family friend, he was unwell for three months.

Singh was given the ‘best coach’ award by world wrestling federation (FILA) after Sushil’s 2010 world championship gold.

He was the national coach when Sushil won the historic bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Dronacharya awardee attached to the Chhatrasal stadium also mentored Olympic medallist, Yogeshwar Dutt.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 23:17 IST