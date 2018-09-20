Today in New Delhi, India
Wrestling guru Yashvir Singh no more

Singh was given the ‘best coach’ award by world wrestling federation (FILA) after Sushil’s 2010 world championship gold.

other sports Updated: Sep 20, 2018 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
The President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee presenting the Dronacharya Award for the year-2012 to Shri Yashvir Singh for Wrestling, in a glittering ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on August 29, 2012.(PIB)

Renowned wrestling coach, Yashvir Singh (56), who guided Sushil Kumar to stardom, died on Thursday following prolonged illness. According to a family friend, he was unwell for three months.

He was the national coach when Sushil won the historic bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Dronacharya awardee attached to the Chhatrasal stadium also mentored Olympic medallist, Yogeshwar Dutt.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 23:17 IST

