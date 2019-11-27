WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is furious with Seth Rollins: Report

other-sports

Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is going through some tough times recently. Already facing backlash due to his comments on Twitter, the uproar against him exploded after the Hell in a Cell PPV where Rollins retained the WWE Universal Championship via a referee stoppage against the ‘Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. He has been booed in every arena since despite wrestling as a babyface. If that wasn’t enough, CM Punk publicly advised him on WWE Backstage to stay away from Twitter.

Punk’s comments on Rollins have furthered the interest in their confrontation. Rollins has continued to push for a match against Punk on social media while even acknowledging it on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.

However, Rollins’ problems have been compounded by those statements. When he was subjected to CM Punk chants on Raw, Rollins responded to the WWE Universe saying, “I tried to get [Punk] here, I’m sorry,” Rollins said, while the crowd chanted for Punk. “He didn’t wanna show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change that he’s too afraid to make himself.”

Those comments made by Rollins have reportedly angered Vince McMahon. Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio said that McMahon doesn’t like the idea of promoting a match that he has no intention to deliver.

So Rollins mentioning Punk on live television reportedly infuriated McMahon.

Meltzer noted that McMahon has made a rule that you shouldn’t push an idea of a match if you can’t deliver on it. So when Heyman teased an Austin vs Brock Lesnar match on an episode of Steve Austin Podcast in 2015, McMahon got upset by it.

Rollins has been calling out Punk ever since he was announced as a guest on WWE backstage. Then Punk responded to Rollins’ call-out by asking him to stay off Twitter.

“Seth needs to stop tweeting and realize sometimes it’s better to be viewed at as the fool and shut your mouth, or open your mouth and remove all doubt,” Punk said on WWE Backstage. Punk even suggested that Rollins is using his name to stay relevant.

Rollins hit back by stating that Punk is a guy who was in the doldrums for the past few years and he doesn’t need him to stay relevant.

“The funny thing is, for me, from a guy telling me I need to look for relevancy, here’s someone who has been in the doldrums for the past few years because he got his butt kicked in the Octagon, so bad that he didn’t want to show his face anywhere,” Rollins said.

“Now he shows back up on a WWE TV show, called WWE Backstage. You can say it’s a FS1 show all you want, which it is, and you might be paid by FOX, but that show doesn’t exist without our company. The company you left 5 years ago. So, say whatever you want, play it however you want. That’s what Punk always does.”

“But at the end of the day, if he wants to come on our show and run his mouth about me and a company he’s had no part of for the last 5 years, then, of course, I’m going to stand up for us. This is a place that has given me everything that I’ve ever wanted in my life. Not only me, but it’s provided a living for my family, for people that I love, that I care about. Of course, I’m going to have its back. I’m not going to let you push it around, and push me around, and act like you’re so cool. You couldn’t bust a cherry in a fruit fight, dude. I want to make some money - so, if CM Punk wants to talk all the smack in the world, I’ve invited him a million times now to come to my ring, to my domain, on live television. Where you can’t hide behind anything, no desk in LA. Come, let’s do this thing, man. Let’s fight, let’s fight it out like men.”

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk at WrestleMania 36? Intriguing. Very intriguing.