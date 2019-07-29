WWE Raw Preview for July 29: A Samoan Summit between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe

This week’s Monday Night Raw will take place at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas and will see a lot of announced match-ups featuring Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch. SummerSlam will take place next month in Toronto, Canada and WWE is building towards their second biggest show of the summer.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to take on Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match before his showdown with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The announcement for this match came out of nowhere as both the superstars weren’t involved in a storyline with each other. Rollins was feuding with Lesnar while Ziggler was picking his issues with The Miz and recently Shawn Michaels. Both Ziggler and Rollins are excellent wrestlers and have faced each other numerous times before.

Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch will also have a match with former champion Alexa Bliss as she prepares to take on Natalya at SummerSlam. Becky was a guest on Moment of Bliss last week where Natalya gatecrashed her interview and they had a brawl which had to broken up by the officials.

Another big match announced for this week’s Raw is a Samoan Summit between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. They had a confrontation last week where Roman came out on top. With both superstars not scheduled for any match-up for SummerSlam, it looks like Roman and Joe could continue their feud into the biggest party of the summer.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:26 IST