WWE Raw results and recap: A women’s wrath

Sep 03, 2019

It was a chaotic episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. There were two King of the Ring tournament matches, A Universal Championship contract signing, A Firefly Fun House segment and a massive heel turn from a titleholder. There is much to talk about so let’s get right into it:-

Sasha Banks’ heel turn has reignited the women’s division and taken it out of its purgatory. Becky Lynch is a worthy champion but a champion is only good enough if she (or he) has a worthy opponent. After months of battling Lacey Evans and Natalya, she has finally got a dangerous opponent in Banks. This week saw Banks again dominate Lynch on the mic and in the ring. And she had help this time.

In a first-ever Women’s showcase where all the champions were fighting in the ring, Banks interrupted the match and attacked Lynch with a steel chair. After some blows, the ever-good Bayley snatched the steel chair and stopped her from attacking her tag team partner. But in a shocking turn of event, Bayley turned to the dark side and herself hit Lynch with some lusty blows with the steel chair. The show ended with the visuals of a heel team of Sasha Banks and Bayley. It is going to be interesting.

The show started with a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. It was interrupted by The OC. AJ Styles then gave some valid arguments on why Strowman did not deserve a championship match. AJ Styles is awesome as a heel. A brawl kicked off as a match between Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Rollins and Strowman became official. ‘

After a few minutes, not surprisingly Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (no. 1 contenders for Raw Tag Team championships) attacked Strowman. The segment ended with a Phenomenal Forearm to Strowman as the heels stood tall.

Another major part of the show were the two King of the Ring matches. The fear that Baron Corbin might become King Corbin took one step closer to becoming a reality as he defeated Cedric Alexander to advance. However, the other match ended in controversial fashion as both Samoa Joe and Ricochet pinned each other at the same time. Confusing right? Yes well that’s WWE. Referee John Cone, who is always portrayed in these segments, termed both the competitors as winners. So it has been announced that Corbin will face both Joe and Ricochet in the next round of the King of the Ring tournament.

Side Note: Watch the ‘very fun’ episode of the Firefly Fun house where Bray Wyatt mocks Vince McMahon and lays a challenge to the winner of the Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions.

WHAAAAAAT: Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to Raw to moderate a Universal Championship contract signing for Clash of Champions next week between Rollins and Strowman.

Here are all the things that happened on this week’s Monday Night Raw:-

•Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman def. The O.C.

•Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode def. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

•Lacey Evans def. Natalya

•Sasha Banks challenged Becky Lynch to a Raw Women’s Championship Match at WWE Clash of Champions

•Baron Corbin def. Cedric Alexander (King of the Ring Quarterfinals)

•The Viking Raiders def. Brian Thomas & Tyler Hastings

•Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe ended in a Double Pinfall (King of the Ring Quarterfinals)

•Bray Wyatt addressed recent controversies on “Firefly Fun House”

•The Miz def. Cesaro

•SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley attacked Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch after the first-ever Women’s Championship Showcase

