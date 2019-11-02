WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar is leaving the show

other-sports

Updated: Nov 02, 2019

Cain Velasquez was supposed to be Brock Lesnar’s toughest opponent till date. After all, Velasquez was the one who displaced Lesnar as the UFC Heavyweight champion as landed a first-round TKO on ‘The Beast.’ Again Cain was looking to dismantle Brock but this time in the squared circle of WWE. Velasquez made a big statement on his debut as he overpowered Lesnar and it looked like WWE had big plans for him. But that all came crashing down at Crown Jewel.

Cain Velasquez, one of the greatest MMA athletes of all time, had to tap out to Lesnar in less than 5 minutes. Velasquez went for a WWE-style ground and pound and Lesnar quickly locked in a Kimura. But Lesnar was not finished as he continued to punish Velasquez after the match. That was until Rey Mysterio arrived. Mysterio brought a steel chair with him and started hitting Lesnar with it continuously. It was a feel-good moment for Mysterio after the weeks of torment that Lesnar has laid on him and his son Dominick.

Coming to SmackDown, Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicked off the show. Heyman in his usual fashion talked about Lesnar’s beatdown of Velasquez before coming to Mysterio. Heyman then explained Lesnar went up to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and demanded Mysterio to exact revenge for Crown Jewel beatdown. McMahon denied the request as the rosters of both RAW and SmackDown were now brand exclusive and Mysterio is a member of the red brand.

In a shocking turn of events, Heyman announced that Lesnar is quitting SmackDown and will head to Raw to look for Mysterio.

“If Rey Mysterio can’t come to SmackDown for Brock Lesnar, then come this Monday,” Heyman said.

“Brock Lesnar will come to Raw looking for Rey Mysterio.”

Heyman dared anyone in the WWE, Fox and the USA to stop the WWE champion. The cameras quickly followed Lesnar and Heyman as the exited the building.

It is an interesting but expected development after what happened at Crown Jewel. SmackDown superstar ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt is the Universal Champion after defeating Seth Rollins and Monday Night Raw needed a top championship on its show. And in comes Lesnar.

Heyman is the executive director of the red brand, so pairing him again with Lesnar was the best thing to do. The groundwork has already been laid for the storyline between Lesnar and Mysterio and it will be interesting to see how WWE plans to further the narrative in this match-up.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019