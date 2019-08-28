WWE: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin returns to Madison Square Garden after almost 20 years

other-sports

WWE legend ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will be returning to Madison Square Garden after almost 20 years after the company announced that he will be a part of an upcoming episode of Raw at the historic venue. The news was announced by the official MSG handle on Twitter who posted - “JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time in almost two decades, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) returns to The World’s Most Famous Arena for WWE Monday Night RAW on September 9. You don’t want to miss this!”

In response, Steve Austin also took to Twitter to express his excitement and noted that the venue has seen a number of impressive moments over the years.

“I cannot believe it has been so long. Time flies by. The Garden is home to many of my favorite moments in my career. @BretHart in #survivorseries @undertaker in #summerslam #highwaytohell and stunning @VinceMcMahon for the very first time. Along with many others. Hell Yeah!,” he posted.

The event at Madison Square Garden will take place on September 9 and it is expected to be the go-home episode ahead of the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. That event is currently set to be headlined by Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman facing off for the Universal Championship.

The last time WWE Raw took place at MSG was November 16, 2009, featuring John Cena & The Undertaker against Triple H & Shawn Michaels against Chris Jericho & Big Show in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. Since then, other promotions like Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AAA have hosted shows at the venue.

