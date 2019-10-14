There is something WWE is really scared of before draft on Raw this week

other-sports

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:38 IST

WWE are undergoing a big change in its landscape at the moment. After years of being televised on the USA network, WWE have moved SmackDown to Fox. Even NXT is now a two-hour show and is being televised on USA. There is currently a draft taking place in the WWE where superstars from SmackDown and Raw are in a process of being drafted to specific shows. Superstars like Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre have already found their news homes, while Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and Charlotte are among the big names who will find their homes on Tuesday on Raw.

WWE have stated that Fox and USA executives are placed in a battle to determine which superstar gets into which brand. Recently, it was reported that WWE is going to announce a blockbuster trade on its next episode. However, there is something that Vince McMahon is really concerned about.

READ | Cain Velasquez, the man WWE champion Brock Lesnar is afraid to fight

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio reported that WWE are taking extra measures to ensure that no leaks take place before the shows related to storylines and future events.

“What this is [because WWE is] so scared of anything getting out that they don’t tell anyone anything so therefore, all these people whether you’re in the live events department whether you’re in the — but they won’t tell anyone anything because they’re afraid it’s gonna get out and you can’t and I don’t know that you should run a wrestling company, I guess things get out when you don’t want them to.”

“[The Draft order leak] is a different kind of incompetence. That’s because someone put it up when they were told to put it up in alphabetical order. That’s not what I’m talking about. What I’m talking about is when you’ll do things and you have plans, but you won’t tell anyone your long term plans even though that means that your advertising is all out of whack.”

WWE released their Draft Pool on its website recently where there was a big mix-up. It is thought that the draft pool should have been in an alphabetical order but instead was posted in a manner which could suggest a pattern of all the draft picks.

This is the draft pool posted by WWE:-

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Charlotte Flair

Titus O’Neil

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

Aleister Black

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)

Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

The Miz

Ali

King Corbin

Elias

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode

Samoa Joe

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rusev

Cedric Alexander

Rey Mysterio

R-Truth

Carmella

AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis)

Apollo Crews

Andrade

Liv Morgan

Jinder Mahal

Buddy Murphy

Mojo Rawley

No Way José

Dana Brooke

Shelton Benjamin

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

Sarah Logan

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

Drake Maverick

It could very well be the correct draft order of all the picks that takes place on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. While the pick of Rollins and Lesnar is obvious, it would be interesting to see what other picks are made on both the shows.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 11:08 IST