Patna

2,075 Indians stranded abroad register to return to Bihar

patna Updated: May 08, 2020 22:34 IST
Ruchir Kumar
Ruchir Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

Around 2,075 people stranded abroad have registered at Indian missions in foreign countries to return to Bihar, as per a message the state government had received from the ministry of external affairs (MEA), said officials.

Of those stranded, 632 are in Ukraine, 480 in Bangladesh and 360 in Oman, said Anupam Kumar, secretary, information and public relations department (IPRD). There were some from other countries as well, he added.

He said that the MEA was yet to intimate the dates about when the flights carrying stranded Indians to Bihar will operate.

”These passengers will arrive at the Gaya international airport. We have made arrangements for their quarantine at hotels in Gaya itself,” Kumar said.

“After scrutiny, they will be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government,” a statement by the MEA had said on Monday.

After the quarantine, they will be tested again for coronavirus before being allowed to go home.

The 2,075 people for Bihar are among the 200,000 stranded Indians desirous to return to their respective home states. Around 15,000 (approx.) Indians stranded across the world are expected to be flown back to India in the next few days under the government’s Vande Bharat mission to bring back its citizens stranded abroad due to coronavirus. The repatriation exercise, using commercial flights and naval warships in phases, began May 7.

Around 15,000 Indians are expected to be evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the UK, Malaysia, the US, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Singapore, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman in 64 scheduled flights over a week beginning May 7.

Rescue flights from London to India will cost ₹50,000 while flights from the United States to India have been priced at ₹1,00,000.

