e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Patna / Will work on eradicating backwardness in Seemanchal: AIMIM

Will work on eradicating backwardness in Seemanchal: AIMIM

AIMIM earlier managed to gain a foothold in the state by winning an assembly bypoll in Kishanganj in 2019

patna Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:34 IST
Aditya Nath Jha
Aditya Nath Jha
Hindustan Times, Purnia
Akhtarul Iman and other AIMIM leaders.
Akhtarul Iman and other AIMIM leaders.(PTI)
         

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has pledged to address the backwardness of Bihar’s Seemanchal region, where it won five seats in the just-concluded Bihar assembly polls and registered its best electoral performance outside its stronghold of Hyderabad.

“Our only focus is to lift Seemanchal out of backwardness, poverty, illiteracy, and disease,” said Bihar’s AIMIM chief president, Akhtarul Iman, who won the Amour seat. He criticised the established parties for doing nothing to mitigate the miseries of the region’s people.

Also Read: Full coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020

AIMIM earlier managed to gain a foothold in the state by winning an assembly bypoll in Kishanganj in 2019.

Md Nadeem, an AIMIM leader from Bihar’s Purnia, said they succeeded even as they were stigmatised as vote cutters and all attempts were made to defeat them. “Our campaign will go on in Bihar in general and Seemanchal in particular.”

tags
top news
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In