Will work on eradicating backwardness in Seemanchal: AIMIM

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:34 IST

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has pledged to address the backwardness of Bihar’s Seemanchal region, where it won five seats in the just-concluded Bihar assembly polls and registered its best electoral performance outside its stronghold of Hyderabad.

“Our only focus is to lift Seemanchal out of backwardness, poverty, illiteracy, and disease,” said Bihar’s AIMIM chief president, Akhtarul Iman, who won the Amour seat. He criticised the established parties for doing nothing to mitigate the miseries of the region’s people.

AIMIM earlier managed to gain a foothold in the state by winning an assembly bypoll in Kishanganj in 2019.

Md Nadeem, an AIMIM leader from Bihar’s Purnia, said they succeeded even as they were stigmatised as vote cutters and all attempts were made to defeat them. “Our campaign will go on in Bihar in general and Seemanchal in particular.”