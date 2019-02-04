BJP worker in Bihar arrested for vulgar post against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Bihar police arrested a BJP worker on Sunday in Katihar for allegedly posting a vulgar message on social media against newly inducted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Yogi Sanjay Nath, a resident of Binodpur in Katihar, was arrested on the directive of cyber crime investigation department, Patna. He was later sent to judicial custody for 14 daya.

Ranjan Kumar, station house officer of Town police station said a case had been lodged against Yogi on the basis of the statement of social activist Shaheen Syed, who took up the matter with the economic offence unit (EoU) through an email and also shared Yogi’s Twitter link with the authority concerned.

Following her email, Town police station lodged a case on February 2 under Sections 420/29 (A) and IT Act 67 against Yogi.

The Congress party had on January 23 announced induction of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh which boosted the confidence of party workers.

However, ever since her entry, Priyanka has faced a barrage of misogynistic attacks and sexist remarks from prominent politicians as well workers of rival parties, particularly the BJP.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 18:54 IST