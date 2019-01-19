‘Felt like chopping off his hand’: Misa Bharti on Ram Kripal Yadav joining BJP

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti has said that she wanted to chop off Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav’s hand when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing RJD workers at Vikram near Patna on January 16, she said that when she “heard that Yadav is joining BJP, I felt like chopping off his hand... I was so angry inside”, reports in the local media said on Saturday.

Yadav, once considered close to Lalu Prasad and his family, joined the BJP in 2014. He contested and won the Lok Sabha poll from Patliputra constituency of Bihar defeating RJD candidate Bharti.

Bharti, elder daughter of Lalu Prasad, said that she had great respect for Yadav but the respect was over after he joined the saffron party and stood with Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP leader and deputy chief minister of Bihar.

Doctor-turned-politician Bharti is likely to contest the general elections from the same seat again.

