e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ campaign: Bihar Govt starts awareness drive

‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ campaign: Bihar Govt starts awareness drive

Issuing a notification the state government asked officials to start an awareness campaign to discourage open defecation and inform the public on the importance of social distancing, swearing masks among others.

patna Updated: Aug 10, 2020 15:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Patna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’, a week-long campaign for swachhata (cleanliness) in the run-up to Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’, a week-long campaign for swachhata (cleanliness) in the run-up to Independence Day.(PTI photo)
         

A day after ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ campaign was launched by the Centre, Bihar Government on Sunday started an awareness campaign to inform the people of the state on the importance of cleanliness.

Issuing a notification the state government asked officials to start an awareness campaign to discourage open defecation and inform the public on the importance of social distancing, swearing masks among others.

“Cleanliness drives should be organised across the state on the lines of the Centre’s the ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ campaign. People should be made aware of open defecation. They should also be made aware of the proper use of water, the importance of wearing mask, keeping two feet distance for social distancing, among others,” it said.

Asking the authorities to take steps to control the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it added, “ Apart from these, proper sanitization should be done to control Covid-19 cases, bleaching powder should be spread, along with fogging.”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’, a week-long campaign for swachhata (cleanliness) in the run-up to Independence Day.

Under this initiative, there will be special cleanliness drives in urban and rural areas of the country, till August 15.

“Imagine what would have happened had pandemic like coronavirus broken out before 2014. Could we have imposed lockdown when over 60 per cent population was forced for open defecation? Swachhagraha has empowered us in the fight against Covid-19. This is a journey that will continuously go on. We have to move to ODF+ from ODF now. We have to devise ways of converting dirt into gold,” the PM had said during the launch.

tags
top news
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In