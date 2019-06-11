Houses of 25 dalits set on fire in Katihar village

Schedule caste families in Sanjheli village of Katihar district have alleged that at least 25 of their houses were set afire by the upper caste strongmen in connivance with the land mafia on Sunday.

They have filed a case with the SC/ST police station, alleging that the land mafia and a group of influential people have been eying to grab the land owned by their forefathers since last several decades.

According to the complaint, miscreants came on motorcycles brandishing arms and began torching their homes on Sunday.

Police said that prima facie, the incident seemed to be fallout of dispute over land. They said that the matter was being investigated.

Kaithar superintendent of police Vikas Kumar, however, pleaded ignorance about the incident. “I have no knowledge about it, but I will find out and take necessary action,” he said.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 12:29 IST