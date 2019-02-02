In a first, three trains can run on Sone river rail bridge at a time

The East Central Railway (ECR) has added a third rail track to the three-km-long Dehari-Songar bridge on the Sone river in Rohtas district, the first in the country to have as many lines, according to officials. The third rail track recently became operational.

Around 200 passenger and freight trains pass through the bridge daily. The bridge with was first opened to trains in 1900. The second railway track was laid 1925.

“This the first rail bridge in the country with three tracks. It was built with collective efforts of railway engineers and other agencies,” said Rajesh Kumar, chief spokesperson of ECR here on Friday.

The movement of trains on the third line was flagged off in January 24. The advance signalling system will ensure the safe movement of three trains at a time, said Kumar

Kumar added that the third line will boost transportation of coal to power generating plants.

The bridge has been built with iron girders and stone slabs on the line of the 10,527-foot- long Switzerland’s T-bridge. “As many as 93 pillars each at a distance of 33 metres have been used to strengthen the bridge,” Kumar said.

