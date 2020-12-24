e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Low-key Christmas in Patna; churches to offer prayer service in shifts

Low-key Christmas in Patna; churches to offer prayer service in shifts

A maximum of 350 devotees will be allowed to attend mass prayers in each shift. One mass prayer will be kept for elderly people

patna Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 08:51 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
An illuminated Christchurch near Kargil Chowk ahead of Christmas in Patna.
An illuminated Christchurch near Kargil Chowk ahead of Christmas in Patna.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Churches in Patna are gearing up for Christmas celebrations amid the Covid-19 pandemic by scaling down events to maintain safety protocols and organising prayer services in shifts to prevent larger gatherings.

Fr Prem Prakash SJ, Vicar General of Patna Archdiocese, said, “Prayers will be conducted in two shifts between 7 am and 9 am by the Patna Archbishop. The gates of the church will be shut after the prayers. Devotees will not be allowed to light candles on church premises after the completion of the prayer service. Cultural events like carol singing and skit on Jesus Christ birth won’t be organised.”

Queen of Apostles Church will also conduct the prayer services in two shifts on December 25.

Also Read: Night curfew dampens Mumbai’s Christmas, New Year eve plans

Fr Pius Prashant SJ, Parish Priest of the church, said no night vigil will take place on Christmas eve, while two prayers will be held in the morning and two in the evening on Christmas day.

“We have categorised the devotees based on their localities. A maximum of 350 devotees will be allowed to attend mass prayers in each shift. One mass prayer will be kept for elderly people. The church gates will be closed after 9.30pm.”

Administrators of Baptist Union Church said they will arrange the first Christmas service at 9am for those living within a 6km radius while the second will start at 11 am for the rest.

tags
top news
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
‘Not political rivals’: Farmers write to govt, demand higher MSP
‘Not political rivals’: Farmers write to govt, demand higher MSP
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China
Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China
New Coronavirus mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
New Coronavirus mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In