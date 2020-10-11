e-paper
Home / Patna / Minor gang-raped in Bihar, accused pressure kin for compromise, 4 held

Minor gang-raped in Bihar, accused pressure kin for compromise, 4 held

The accused and their family members were putting pressure on the survivor’s family to settle the case without reporting the matter to the police.

patna Updated: Oct 11, 2020 10:58 IST
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
Four of the accused have been arrested while one is on the run.
Four of the accused have been arrested while one is on the run.
         

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five persons in Bihar’s Fatuha, near capital Patna, leading to arrests of four accused after the survivor’s father reported the incident to police on Saturday evening.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the India Penal Code (IPC), and 5/6 of the POCSO Act against the accused.

The parents of the teenage survivor, in their complaint, stated that the accused abducted her before sexually assaulting her and left the victim in an unconscious state at the crime spot.

Her parents said the accused and their family prevented them from reporting the crime to the police and pressured them to arrive at a compromise.

Patna’s Rural SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that four of the accused were arrested and their blood samples were collected. Raids are on to nab the fifth culprit.

The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination. “Her statement was recorded under section 164 of CrPC before the court of Patna city judicial magistrate,” he added.

In another case of rape of a minor in Katihar district, the police are yet to take into custody a 15-year-old minor accused, who allegedly raped the 9-year-old, who is under treatment at Katihar medical college and hospital for the last 20 days.

The survivor’s family has accused the investigating officer of the case of apathy. However, sadar SDPO Amarkant Jha has assured that the accused will be held soon.

