Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Patna

Muzaffarpur woman set ablaze: Week on, second accused surrenders

The accused Mukesh Kumar had assisted Raja Rai in the crime. The CJM sent Kumar to judicial custody into Khudiram Bose Memorial Central Jail.

patna Updated: Dec 15, 2019 13:33 IST
KJ Saquib
KJ Saquib
Hindustan Times, Muzaffarpur
The girl was set ablaze in Ahiyapur area of Muzaffarpur town in Bihar and is battling for life in Apollo Burns hospital in Patna after sustaining 90% burn injuries.
The girl was set ablaze in Ahiyapur area of Muzaffarpur town in Bihar and is battling for life in Apollo Burns hospital in Patna after sustaining 90% burn injuries.
         

The second accused in the Muzaffarpur case — where a girl was set ablaze for resisting rape — surrendered before the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) SK Tiwary on Friday.

The accused Mukesh Kumar had assisted Raja Rai in the crime. The CJM sent Kumar to judicial custody into Khudiram Bose Memorial Central Jail.

The investigating officer of the case Abha Rani said in the wake of surrender of another accused, police will file a fresh plea to take Kumar in remand shortly. A police team led by Rani also visited the victim’s house to collect evidences. Police also recorded statements of the local residents of Nazirpur village in connection with the case.

A couple of days back, Muzaffarpur police were able to identify the second accused in the December 7 incident.

Muzaffarpur police have requested the district court to take main accused Raja Rai in remand.

The girl was set ablaze in Ahiyapur area of the town and is battling for life in Appolo Burn hospital in Patna after sustaining 90% burn injuries.

Raja Rai with Mukesh had made an attempt to kill her after sprinkling kerosene on the victim. Rai, was arrested soon after the incident.

Station house officer (SHO), Mahila police station Abha Rani said,“Police have requested the court in writing to take Raja Rai in remand for a day at least to start fresh quizzing.” Investigation of the case is on full swing and there will be speedy trial of the case, said Rani.

