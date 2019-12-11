Muzaffarpur student, burnt for resisting rape attempt, still critical; shifted to Patna hospital

patna

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 07:07 IST

A 20-year-old girl from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, who was set on fire for resisting rape bid on December 7, was shifted to Apollo Burn Hospital in Patna on Tuesday for specialised treatment.

“Muzaffarpur district administration will bear all the medical expenses,” said district magistrate Muzaffarpur, Alok Ranjan Ghosh .

The college student was admitted to Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in critical condition on Monday night. She had received 95% burn injuries when her neighbour allegedly set her on fire after she resisted the rape attempt.

The district magistrate also met the victim’s parents and discussed the possibility of specialised treatment.

The zonal inspector general of police Ganesh Kumar has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

The accused, identified as Raja Rai, also sustained burn injuries on his palms. He was arrested and is currently being treated.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) town Ramnaresh Paswan, SHO Abha Sinha, and SHO Ahiyapur PS Vikas Kumar Rai under the guidance of senior SP Jayant Kant said they would ensure justice to the victim along with a speedy trial of the case.

The DSP in the presence of a magistrate Lalita Kumari and Abha Sinha also recorded the girl’s statement.

The IG said he took serious note of negligence on the part of the police for not paying attention to prior complaints by the girl against the accused.