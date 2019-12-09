20-year-old college student set on fire by stalker in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 12:26 IST

A 20-year-old college student was set on fire by a boy for repeatedly turning down his love proposals in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Ahiyapur police station area, but came to light after the girl was shifted to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on Sunday evening in a critical condition.

Quoting doctors, Assistant Aub-Inspector (ASI) Suman Jha said that the girl has received more than 50% burn injury. “The girl is critical and will now be treated at SKMCH’s dedicated burn ward and she had sustained serious injuries on her face and lungs,” said Jha.

According to the police, the victim is yet to record her statement and an investigation is on. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the police have arrested one person identified as Raja Rai in connection with the case.

Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant confirmed the arrest of the main accused. “He will be sent to judicial custody,” said the SSP.

Rai had been stalking her after she had rejected his proposals, police said, adding that he set her on fire after sprinkling kerosene on her.

Victim’s mother alleged that Rai had been troubling her for last three years. Even on the day of Chhath festival, the accused forcibly entered her house and tried to outrage her modesty. She lodged several complaints against Rai with Ahiyapur police station but in vain. Out of fear, the victim stopped attending coaching and college classes.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred late on Saturday night when the undergraduate student was alone in her house while her mother was on night duty at a primary health centre. Rai, a neighbour, entered the house and tried to molest her. When she resisted, the man poured kerosene and set her on fire.

After hearing her cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and took her to the private nursing home.