NCB Patna Zonal Unit seizes 1655.2 kg of cannabis, nabs 12

patna

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 08:52 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said that the Patna Zonal Unit had seized 1,655.2 kg of Ganja within a week and 12 people were arrested in connection with the transportation of a large quantity of Ganja in 2 two cases across Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Patna Zonal Unit covers the Patna Zone and the Ranchi Subzone.

“Based on intelligence inputs that widespread movement of a large quantity of Ganja from Andhra-Orissa border to Bihar & Jharkhand, intensive enforcement efforts were carried out by NCB Patna Zonal Unit on 15th& 16th July 2020. This resulted in the crackdown on two Ganja trafficking networks operating between Andhra- Odisha border to Bihar & Jharkhand states. The drugs were seized from national permit truck and small vehicles,” said the NCB in a statement.

Speaking about the two cases, the NCB said that the Patna Zonal Unit of NCB seized 1,400.200 kg of Ganja at the Didarganj Toll Plaza (Patna-Bakhtiyarpur Road NH-30) from a truck bearing a Haryana registration number. The consignment was believed to be sourced from Odisha and destined to Bihar. Two persons namely N Singh of Barnala, Punjab and A Kumar of Vaishali, Bihar have been arrested during the seizure.

In the second case, the Patna Zonal Director said, “In another case, Ranchi Subzone of NCB seized 255 kg of ganja from Rampur at Namkum in Ranchi this week. Nine persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. The contraband was sourced from Odisha and was destined to Bihar and Jharkhand.”

The NCB said that further investigations in the case are underway especially “regarding the network linkages with other anti-state activities including the money laundering aspect”.