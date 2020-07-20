e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / NCB Patna Zonal Unit seizes 1655.2 kg of cannabis, nabs 12

NCB Patna Zonal Unit seizes 1655.2 kg of cannabis, nabs 12

The NCB said that the Patna Zonal Unit of NCB seized 1,400.200 kg of Ganja at the Didarganj Toll Plaza (Patna-Bakhtiyarpur Road NH-30) from a truck bearing a Haryana registration number.

patna Updated: Jul 20, 2020 08:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Patna
As many as 12 people were arrested in connection with the transportation of a large quantity of Ganja in 2 two cases across Bihar and Jharkhand.
As many as 12 people were arrested in connection with the transportation of a large quantity of Ganja in 2 two cases across Bihar and Jharkhand.
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said that the Patna Zonal Unit had seized 1,655.2 kg of Ganja within a week and 12 people were arrested in connection with the transportation of a large quantity of Ganja in 2 two cases across Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Patna Zonal Unit covers the Patna Zone and the Ranchi Subzone.

“Based on intelligence inputs that widespread movement of a large quantity of Ganja from Andhra-Orissa border to Bihar & Jharkhand, intensive enforcement efforts were carried out by NCB Patna Zonal Unit on 15th& 16th July 2020. This resulted in the crackdown on two Ganja trafficking networks operating between Andhra- Odisha border to Bihar & Jharkhand states. The drugs were seized from national permit truck and small vehicles,” said the NCB in a statement.

Speaking about the two cases, the NCB said that the Patna Zonal Unit of NCB seized 1,400.200 kg of Ganja at the Didarganj Toll Plaza (Patna-Bakhtiyarpur Road NH-30) from a truck bearing a Haryana registration number. The consignment was believed to be sourced from Odisha and destined to Bihar. Two persons namely N Singh of Barnala, Punjab and A Kumar of Vaishali, Bihar have been arrested during the seizure.

In the second case, the Patna Zonal Director said, “In another case, Ranchi Subzone of NCB seized 255 kg of ganja from Rampur at Namkum in Ranchi this week. Nine persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. The contraband was sourced from Odisha and was destined to Bihar and Jharkhand.”

The NCB said that further investigations in the case are underway especially “regarding the network linkages with other anti-state activities including the money laundering aspect”.

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea today
Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea today
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
LIVE: First time in 2 months, S Korea reports smallest rise in Covid-19 cases
LIVE: First time in 2 months, S Korea reports smallest rise in Covid-19 cases
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
India’s fatality rate lower than global average: Govt
India’s fatality rate lower than global average: Govt
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In