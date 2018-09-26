Patients suffer as Patna Medical College Hospital junior doctors’ strike enters day 2

Patient care took a hit for the second day at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), with only half the average daily planned surgeries conducted at the premier hospital on Tuesday, as junior doctors continued their strike.

Forty-five minor surgeries were conducted on Tuesday against an average daily 90-95, said PMCH medical superintendent Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad. “Twenty major surgeries could be done against an average 30-35 done on weekdays,” he added.

Though 11 patients died at the hospital from Monday midnight till 5pm on Tuesday, Dr Prasad said the deaths had nothing to do with the strike.

“On an average, 10-15 patients die every day at the PMCH, which has a patient footfall of over 5,000 per day. It will be unfair to attribute the deaths during the period of the strike to the junior doctors abstaining from duty. Our senior doctors are manning outdoor patient departments (OPD) and critical posts at the hospital. Besides, the Patna civil surgeon has already deputed 11 doctors from peripheries to tide over the contingency,” added Dr Prasad.

In the OPD, 2,614 patients had registered while 464 admissions had taken place at the emergency since Monday midnight till 5pm on Tuesday, said Dr Prasad.

Though OPD and emergency registration was near normal, patients coming to the emergency were largely unsatisfied. They claimed that senior residents and undergraduate interns occupying the consultation chambers made them run from one room to another, trying to abdicate responsibility in absence of required manpower.

“We are severely constrained. Ideally we have five to six postgraduate medicos to assist us. Today, I am alone in the chamber of the surgeon on duty (SOD). With no PGs around as assistants, I cannot even operate upon any patient. You judge for yourself, how many patients I can give medical advice to sitting here alone,” said a senior resident at the orthopaedics emergency, even as he diligently went through the case history of a prison inmate and prescribed him drugs after an X-ray test.

The striking medicos are demanding arrest of the main accused in the assault of a junior doctor on Monday.

The superintendent said that most demands of the medicos had been met and the hospital administration had sought six days’ time to set up a security alarm system, which, too, the medicos were demanding.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:54 IST