e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Patna: BJP functionary shot dead

Patna: BJP functionary shot dead

Police said the motive behind the murder could be old enmity or property dispute

patna Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:02 IST
Mukesh Mishra and Avinash Kumar
Mukesh Mishra and Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.
         

Two unidentified masked men on a motorcycle on Thursday shot dead a 45-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary in Patna when he stepped out of his residence for a morning walk, a police officer said.

One of the attackers held Rajesh Kumar Jha while the other fired bullets at him from a very close range before fleeing from the scene. Jha died on the spot.

Police said the motive behind the murder could be old enmity or property dispute.

“An FSL [Forensic Science Lab] team collected samples from the spot. The police are also scanning CCTV footage of the crime scene. After the incident, a massive motorcycle checking drive was launched at all exit points to trace the criminals involved in the murder,” said Phuldeo Choudhary, the police officer investigating the case.

Jha’s family said he was the vice president of BJP Jayant Mandal and had recently got involved in the real estate business.

Senior police superintendent Upendra Kumar Sharma said they have gathered some vital clues about the assailants. “Three persons were detained for further interrogation.” He declined to elaborate.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In