Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar today. Read guidelines here 

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:05 IST

Educational institutes such as schools, colleges, and coaching centres will reopen in Bihar after almost 300 days of being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students of Classes 9 to 12, teachers and other non-teaching staff have been asked to take all Covid-19 precautions and adhere to the guidelines issued by the government while attending school.

Morning assembly sessions and games periods will not be held as there would be high chances of spread of infection during these. To prevent a large gathering of students, students’ lunchtime has also been changed to scattered timings.

Here are the guidelines that educational institutes would have to follow:

1. Drivers and conductors should wear masks at all times. Schools that provide pick and drop services to students should ensure that the service providers always have their masks on. A minimum distance of 1 to 2 feet should be there between the students and they have been told not to talk to each other during the drive.

2. Students should walk to their classes from the main gate using demarcated pathways and there should be a distance of at least 2 to 3 feet between each student. St Dominic Savio High School has formed a team of teachers to ensure that social distancing is followed, according to Hindustan.

3. Instructions have also been issued for the parents. They are to send their kids to school with gloves, masks, sanitisers and water bottles, according to their schedules. They are to send only home-made food for lunch.

4. Entry gates, laboratories, washrooms, libraries etc are to be sanitised. Only 50% of the total strength of students should be in school at a time.

5. School administration should take the parents’ permission before opening schools on Sunday. They should ensure that teachers who have a cold or fever, do not attend school.