‘Sex and money rule AIIMS Patna,’ suspect behind shocking email to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah identified

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:31 IST

Investigations have come very close to revealing the hand of a senior faculty of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, for sending a malicious e-mail to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, among others claiming there was a sex and money racket running in Bihar’s premier medical hospital and college.

Nearly a month after the email, portraying the director of the institute and a woman colleague in poor light, was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union health secretary Preeti Sudan and a host of other bureaucrats along with heads of different investigating agencies and doctors of AIIMS-Patna, the police believe that the senior doctor used the computer of his brother-in-law to send the e-mail.

The e-mail, with the subject line “Sex and Money Ruling AIIMS, Patna,” was generated from a camouflaged e-mail ID “AIIMS Scandal” (aiimsscandal983@gmail.com) on July 28.

Acting promptly, the AIIMS administration had lodged a police complaint with the Phulwarisharif police station the same month.

“Our cyber cell has been able to locate the IP (internet proxy) address of the computer from which the e-mail was sent after corresponding with Google. We have even quizzed the suspect once. We will be able to tell you about the main suspect with some degree of certainty after quizzing the person whose computer was used to send the e-mail,” said Rafiqur Rahman, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Phulwarisharif police station.

Police sources, however, said the IP address belonged to the computer of a person, who worked in the merchant navy and resided around the Dak Bungalow area of Patna.

The suspect is believed to have told the police that his brother-in-law, an associate professor at AIIMS-Patna, had requested him to allow him to use his computer as internet connectivity at his staff quarter at AIIMS, Phulwarisharif, was down.

AIIMs Patna director, Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh said he also had information about the police having identified the suspect and being on the look-out for the main culprit. He, however, confirmed that the doctor suspected to be the mastermind had not reported to duty.

“The doctor you are asking about had worked till yesterday, but has not reported to duty till afternoon today. He has not intimated us of being on leave either,” said Dr Singh.

