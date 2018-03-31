IPL 2018: From CSK to SRH, a list of previous Indian Premier League winners
Mar 31, 2018 15:17 IST
Mumbai Indians won the title in 2017 by beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final. (IPL)
Sunrisers Hyderabad were the winners in 2016 after a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai Indians won the trophy for the third time in 2015. They defeat Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. (HT Photo)
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate with the trophy after their victory against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2014 final. (IPL)
Mumbai Indians were the champions once again in 2013 when they defeated Chennai Super Kings. (HT Photo)
Kolkata Knight Riders won the title for the first time in 2012. (AFP)
Chennai Super Kings celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2011 IPL final against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (AFP)
Chennai Super Kings won their first IPL title in 2010 after beating Mumbai Indians. (AP)
Deccan Chargers defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2009. (Getty Images)
