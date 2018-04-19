IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets

about the gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday. Asked to bat, the wily spin attack of KKR restricted the Royals 160/8. In reply, the visitors rode on Robin Uthappa’s 36-ball 48 and an unbeaten 61-run stand between skipper Dinesh Karthik (42) and Nitish Rana (35) to seal the deal with seven balls to spare.