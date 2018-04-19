 IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets | cricket | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 19, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets

Apr 19, 2018 00:12 IST
about the gallery
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday. Asked to bat, the wily spin attack of KKR restricted the Royals 160/8. In reply, the visitors rode on Robin Uthappa’s 36-ball 48 and an unbeaten 61-run stand between skipper Dinesh Karthik (42) and Nitish Rana (35) to seal the deal with seven balls to spare.

latest photogalleries

featured photos