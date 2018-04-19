IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets
Apr 19, 2018 00:12 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets to register their third win in IPL 2018. (BCCI )
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field. (BCCI )
Ajinkya Rahane and D’Arcy Short got RR off to a good start, stitching a fifty plus stand. (BCCI )
Short struggled against the spinners early on but held one end and supported Rahane. (BCCI )
Rahane’s 36-run innings ended when Karthik effected a brilliant run-out after collecting the ball from in front of the stumps. (BCCI )
The in-form Sanju Samson (not in pic) got out cheaply, leaving RR in some spot of bother. (BCCI )
Short hit 44 off 43 before being dismissed Nitish Rana. (BCCI )
KKR struck at regular intervals, hurting RR’s chances of posting a big total. (BCCI )
An unbeaten 18-ball 24 from Jos Buttler in the death overs took RR to 160/8. (BCCI )
In reply, KKR lost Chris Lynn in the very first over -- courtesy K Gowtham (in pic). (BCCI )
Sunil Narine continued to pile on the runs, scoring 35 off 25. (BCCI )
Robin Uthappa put up a show that’s expected of him, entertaining the crowd with a blazing 48-run knock that comprised six fours and two sixes. (BCCI )
Nitish Rana also played sensibly and remained unbeaten on 35 off 27. (BCCI )
Karthik scored 42 off just 23 as KKR sealed the deal with seven balls remaining. (BCCI )
KKR will now face KXIP on April 21 (Saturday). (BCCI )
about the galleryKolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday. Asked to bat, the wily spin attack of KKR restricted the Royals 160/8. In reply, the visitors rode on Robin Uthappa’s 36-ball 48 and an unbeaten 61-run stand between skipper Dinesh Karthik (42) and Nitish Rana (35) to seal the deal with seven balls to spare.