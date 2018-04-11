IPL 2018: Sam Billings’ fifty cancels out Andre Russell’s blitz in high-scoring thriller
Apr 11, 2018 00:27 IST
Sam Billings blasted 56 off 23 balls to help Chennai Super Kings chase down 203 and win a high-scoring thriller by five wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 Indian Premier League. (BCCI)
MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl in Chennai Super Kings’ first game in Chepauk since May 2015. (BCCI)
Harbhajan Singh got the wicket of Sunil Narine early on. (BCCI)
Chris Lynn played some aggressive knocks and was well supported by Robin Uthappa. (BCCI)
Uthappa looked good for a fifty as he attacked the CSK bowlers. (BCCI)
Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Chris Lynn as KKR stumbled. (BCCI)
Robin Uthappa missed out on a fifty as CSK fought back well. (BCCI)
CSK fought back in the middle overs as they looked to restrict KKR. (BCCI)
Andre Russell punished the CSK bowlers as KKR eyed a big total. (BCCI)
Andre Russell blasted 11 sixes as KKR ended up on 202/6 in 20 overs. (BCCI)
Shane Watson gave CSK a flying start as 75 runs were scored in the powerplay. (BCCI)
Tom Curran got the wicket of Watson as KKR fought back. (BCCI)
Kuldeep Yadav got the wicket of Ambati Rayudu as KKR built the pressure. (BCCI)
Sunil Narine ended with figures of 4-0-17-1. (BCCI)
MS Dhoni started off slowly but grew in confidence. (BCCI)
Sam Billings gave Dhoni good support as CSK clawed back. (BCCI)
Sam Billings blasted 56 off 23 balls as CSK came back in the contest. (BCCI)
Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo blasted 17 runs in the last over as CSK clinched a five-wicket win. (BCCI)
about the galleryAs Andre Russell hurtled towards his 36-ball unbeaten 88, it wasn’t clear whether Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in a dilemma over bowling choices due to the Caribbean enforcer or was forced due to a docile MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch.