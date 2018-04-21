IPL 2018: Shane Watson hits ton in CSK’s big win at new home
Apr 21, 2018 00:03 IST
Shane Watson 57-ball 106 helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 64 runs in an IPL 2018 clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday. (BCCI )
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opt to field. (BCCI )
Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu got Chennai Super Kings off to a blistering start, putting on a 50-run stand in 4.2 overs. (BCCI )
Ben Laughlin got the first success for visitors as he removed Rayudu (12) in the fifth over. (BCCI )
Shane Watson continued to pile on the runs and reached his fifty off 28 balls. (BCCI )
Suresh Raina supported Watson, hitting a fiery 46 off 29 balls with nine shots to the fence. (BCCI )
Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the bowlers for RR, finishing with 3/20. (BCCI )
Watson brought up his first century for CSK as the hosts posted 204/5. (BCCI )
In reply, RR lose debutant Heinrich Klaasen cheaply. The South African fell to Shardul Thakur in the second over. (BCCI )
Deepak Chahar removed Sanju Samson and Rahane (not in pic) in quick succession to leave RR in all sorts of trouble. (BCCI )
Dwayne Bravo joined the party, getting the wickets of Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi. (BCCI )
Imran Tahir got rid of Ben Stokes (45) in the 14th over to put CSK on course for a big win. (BCCI )
