Nidahas Trophy T20: Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur star as India beat Sri Lanka
Mar 13, 2018 09:05 IST
India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in their third match of Nidahas Twenty20 Cup in Colombo on Tuesday. (AFP)
The match was reduced to 19 overs after an hour was lost due to rain. (AFP)
India's Shardul Thakur, second right celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka. (AP)
The mainstay of the Sri Lanka innings was the 62-run stand between former captain Upul Tharanga and Kusal Mendis. (AP)
Shardul Thakur scalped four wickets, making it his best T20 bowling figures. (AFP)
Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Perera (L) is dismissed by Indian cricketer Washington Sunda. (AFP)
India's Rohit Sharma failed once again as he was dismissed for 11. (AP)
Sri Lankan team members congratulate Akila Dananjaya, center, for the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan. (AP)
Manish Pandey scored a fine 42 off 31 balls while Dinesh Karthik gave his brilliant support. (AP)
Sri Lankan cricketer Akila Dananjaya (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan. (AFP)
India's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera watches during their Twenty20 encounter. (AP)
