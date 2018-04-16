Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City seal Premier League 2017-18 title
Apr 16, 2018 09:47 IST
Manchester City players applaud their fans after the Premier League match vs Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on April 15, 2018. (REUTERS)
Manchester City's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League match brought them one step closer to the title. (REUTERS)
Manchester City never looked troubled vs Tottenham, sealing a win that saw them extend their lead at the top of the table to 16 points. (REUTERS)
City knew that if main title rivals Manchester United dropped points later on, they would be one step closer to the title. (AFP)
That is exactly what happened as Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Sunday after Manchester United crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion. (AFP)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho now finds himself in the eye of the storm after failing to win the Premier League despite heavy expenditure. (AFP)
Despite having a squad with talent such as Anthony Martial (L) and Paul Pogba, they have struggled when push comes to shove. (AFP)
Manchester City will be awarded the Premier League trophy in the month of May. (AFP)
Manchester City had last won the Premier League title in 2014. (AFP)
