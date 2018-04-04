Photos: Born without feet, Indonesian goalkeeper Eman Sulaeman kicks home a message

about the gallery

Fans snapped pictures and cheered during a futsal match in West Jawa, Indonesia as Eman Sulaeman protected his net by shifting quickly on stumps and his one leg -- the other missing from the knee down. The 30-year-old Indonesian goalkeeper who was born without feet is wowing crowds at home and abroad with his "cat-like" reflexes, and sending a powerful message about people with disabilities. Sulaeman -- who runs an electronics repair shop -- is determined to spread his love for the sport by establishing a futsal lover's community in his hometown Majalengka and coach football at several local junior high schools.