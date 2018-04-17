India: Today’s news in photos
Apr 17, 2018 16:25 IST
/
A large number of ATMs have run out of cash in several states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has said there is enough currency in circulation and that a temporary shortage in some places is being tackled quickly. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
/
A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a 19-year-old man late on Monday during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, in the latest incident of sexual assault on a minor amid outrage over the gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old in Jammu’s Kathua. (Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS File)
/
Delhi Women Commission (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal entered the fifth day of her hunger strike against Unnao and Kathua rape case in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir / HT Photo)
/
National Rifle Association of India welcomed Tejaswini Sawant, Jitu Rai, Heena Sidhu and all other Commonwealth Games 2018 medal winning shooters during a press conference in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Swedish King Carl Gustaf (R) Crown Princess Victoria (L) at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden. Modi is on the first leg of a five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, and later to Germany. (Pontus Lundahl / TT News Agency / REUTERS)
/
India’s June-September monsoon, the lifeblood of the world’s third-largest economy, will be normal this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Ahead of the 2019 general election, a good monsoon will ensure adequate food output and help keep inflation low. (Cathal McNaughton / REUTERS File)
/
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, out on bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, was granted permission to travel to the United States, Canada and Nepal. Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the sessions court in Jodhpur gave the permission soon after Salman submitted a plea. (IANS File)
/
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said a new express highway connecting Delhi and Mumbai will be built at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore. The transport and highways minister also talked about plans to build Chambal expressway that would be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The Chambal expressway will benefit states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. (Subhav Shukla / PTI File)
/
A village panchayat in Haryana’s Sonepat district has barred girls from using mobile phones and wearing jeans “as it makes them elope with boys.” Prem Singh, the sarpanch of Ishapur Kheri village had ordered this diktat around a couple of months ago during a panchayat, but has got active now to ensure that the ban is implemented. (Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS File)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from ATMs running out of cash in various states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh to another rape and murder reported of a 7-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah.