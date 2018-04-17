 India: Today’s news in photos | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in photos

Apr 17, 2018 16:25 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from ATMs running out of cash in various states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh to another rape and murder reported of a 7-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah.

latest photogalleries

featured photos